LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.00. 1,407,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,272. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $265.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.63.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

