LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,326 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $16.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.