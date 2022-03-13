LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,570,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,225,000 after purchasing an additional 330,805 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $105.54. 1,652,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,458. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

