LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Rollins by 182.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 728,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 72.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 250.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 527,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,951. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

