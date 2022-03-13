LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Sun Communities makes up 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.44. 313,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $143.79 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

