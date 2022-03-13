LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,778 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Aspen Technology accounts for 1.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,181,000 after buying an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.48. The company had a trading volume of 406,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,327. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.