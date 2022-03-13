LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,710 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. Repligen makes up about 3.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.02. 271,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,054. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $156.27 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

