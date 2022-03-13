LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,711 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,009. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

