LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 685 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Booking accounts for 1.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 498.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $12.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,017.40. 360,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,378.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2,368.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

