LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,472 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Ubiquiti accounts for about 2.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UI. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UI traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.91. 87,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,194. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.14 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

