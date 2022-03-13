LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,716,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 434,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,065 shares of company stock worth $4,205,683 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 356,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,148. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

