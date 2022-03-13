LRT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 3.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 94 shares of company stock worth $107,855. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPL traded up $22.91 on Friday, hitting $1,316.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,942. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,218.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

