LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $145,215.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00105583 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,518,550 coins and its circulating supply is 163,129,162 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

