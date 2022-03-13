Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Lyft comprises approximately 3.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Lyft worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.