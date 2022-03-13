M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE MDC opened at $42.92 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

