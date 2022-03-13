MA Private Wealth Acquires 37,141 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,043,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

