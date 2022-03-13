MA Private Wealth Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.80. 949,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average is $301.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.