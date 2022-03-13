MA Private Wealth Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 515,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,651. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

