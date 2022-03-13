MA Private Wealth Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $45.15. 33,712,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.