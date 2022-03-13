MA Private Wealth Has $19.16 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MA Private Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

