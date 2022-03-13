MA Private Wealth Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,699,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after buying an additional 774,057 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $$25.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,245,843 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

