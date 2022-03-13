MA Private Wealth Purchases 35,813 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MA Private Wealth owned 0.34% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ COMT traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,535,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

