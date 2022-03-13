MA Private Wealth Purchases 55,159 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,104 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

