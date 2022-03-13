MA Private Wealth Purchases 9,169 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.39% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 67,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $74.69. 9,449,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,915. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

