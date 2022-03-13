MA Private Wealth Raises Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,307 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.19% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000.

FALN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,251. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

