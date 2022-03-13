MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

IHI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 1,317,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

