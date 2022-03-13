MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,382 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 2,663,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

