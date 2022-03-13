MA Private Wealth Sells 18,548 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 18,450,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

