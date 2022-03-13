Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $123.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $746.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 148,421 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

