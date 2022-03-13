Maker Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1,724.17 or 0.04417238 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $41.79 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

