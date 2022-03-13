MakiSwap Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $200,195.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.56 or 0.06629533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.56 or 0.99568803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041467 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

