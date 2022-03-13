Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.95).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($35,966.98).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

