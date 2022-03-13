Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.95).

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($35,966.98).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.03. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

