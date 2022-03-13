Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will post sales of $129.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Mandiant reported sales of $246.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $562.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDT opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

