Mango Markets Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.93 or 0.06622986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,884.61 or 1.00246321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.