Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $25.49 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.70 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Markforged.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of MKFG opened at $3.17 on Friday. Markforged has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $13.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

