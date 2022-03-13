Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Marqeta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,739,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

