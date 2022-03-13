Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 619.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,750,000 after buying an additional 262,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

