Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The stock has a market cap of £478.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.81. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 63.19 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

