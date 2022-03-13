Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MARS stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £478.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 63.19 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

