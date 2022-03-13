Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Marten Transport worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 79,311.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

