Masari Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $293,084.89 and $400.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,052.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06630848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00267433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.00734603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00468411 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00395787 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

