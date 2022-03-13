Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,100 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MASI traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $136.72. 716,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,294. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.46. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after buying an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.