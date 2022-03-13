Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,100 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MASI traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $136.72. 716,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,294. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.46. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after buying an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.
Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.