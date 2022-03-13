Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $356,925.26 and $50,239.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.52 or 0.06610868 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00067163 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034643 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

