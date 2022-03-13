Maxcoin Market Cap Hits $238,363.95 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $238,363.95 and $157.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,750.83 or 0.99892441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00251922 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00135876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00261150 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034390 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

