Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

MAXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 308,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 271,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 354,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.86. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

