Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 770,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 1,211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.2 days.
MAYNF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.
