Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 770,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 1,211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.2 days.

MAYNF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.