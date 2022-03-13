MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE MBI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 267,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64. MBIA has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $743.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

