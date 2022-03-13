Mchain (MAR) Price Up 62.1% This Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Mchain has a total market cap of $10,566.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007836 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,404,800 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

