McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

MCK traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $281.23. 1,018,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,580. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $284.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.